4 charged in murder of Chester 13-year-old Ny’Ques Davis

Authorities in Chester have arrested and charged four people in connection with the shooting death of a teenage boy last month.

Back on May 3, police say 13-year-old Ny’Ques Davis was found in the back yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen near 20th and Potter streets.

He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Witnesses told police that Davis was running away from the gunfire through the backyards of homes in the area.

Witnesses sat they observed a silver 2007 Acura SUV in the area.

After further investigation, Chester Police have arrested and charged Tavon Starkey, 23, Keyonte Watkins, 23, Danielle Showell, 30, and Sulayman Womack, 22.

All four suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.

Davis was an eighth-grader at Chester Charter Scholars Academy. His family says he was a basketball and football standout with a smile that could light up a room.

His mother says Davis was on his way to play basketball when he was killed.

