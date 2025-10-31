Expand / Collapse search
4 children found safe after car stolen from Philadelphia laundromat parking lot: police

Published  October 31, 2025 6:49am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
Four children are safe after they were inside a car that was stolen from a Philadelphia laundromat parking lot.

The Brief

    • 4 children are safe after they were left inside their mother's car when it was stolen from a laundromat parking lot.
    • Police say the stolen car was recovered with the four children inside about a half mile away.
    • No arrests were reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Four children are safe after they were left inside their mother's running car when it was stolen from a Philadelphia laundromat parking lot overnight Thursday.

What we know:

Police say four children, ages 2-moths-old to 13-years-old, were in a parked car while their mother was inside Kings Laundromat on Castor Avenue around midnight. 

Investigators believe a teenage suspect hopped in the car and took off down Castor Avenue, turning onto Comley Street where he sideswiped another car and fled.

Police soon located the vehicle and found the children safe. 

What we don't know:

Police did not announce any arrests immediately after the car theft.

Investigators believe the teen suspect is in his early teens.

