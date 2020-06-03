4 dead, thousands without power after storms sweep across region

At least four people have died after separate incidents related to a line of powerful storms that bowled over most over the region on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials in Montgomery County are reporting three fatalities and a number of serious fires in the wake of the storms that brought heavy rain and damaging winds.

In Delaware County, authorities say a man died after strong, straight-line winds knocked live power lines onto a home, causing the home to catch fire. A second man was able to escape the home.

Storms began to move into the Delaware Valley during the late morning hours. Areas to the west of the city in Montgomery County and Chester County saw downed trees and powerlines.

Thousands of residents across the area have been left without power.

Tree block roadway in Chester County.

The storm cluster made its way into Philadelphia around noontime with similar intensity. FOX 29's Benjamin Franklin Parkway camera captured the powerful storms rumble through.

Across the city, tree limb snapped and crushed cars below. In East Falls, several falling limbs tore down powerlines leaving dangerous wires grounded. Some gusts were strong enough to topple entire trees and block the roadway.

A fallen tree pulls down wires causing smoke in East Falls.

Large tree limb crushes car in West Philly.

On the Girard Point Bridge a tractor-trailer was seen flipped on its side amid the wet roads and high winds.

The storm continued its path of destruction after clearing the city to the west. Homes and vehicles in New Jersey were damaged by falling tree branches.

Tree falls onto front porch of home in Audubon, NJ.

FOX 29 meteorologist Sue Serio says to expect another round of potentially damaging weather this evening as pop-up storms could move in from the west. Stay up to date on the latest weather alerts by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

