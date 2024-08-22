4 injured after 2-alarm boat fire in Wildwood Crest
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. - A massive fire on a boat injured four people in Wildwood Crest.
Fire crews responded to the 5,000 block of Lake Avenue around 12:30 Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Black smoke was pouring out of the boat as flames shot into the sky when crews arrived. A second alarm was called as they battled the blaze, getting control of it by nearly 1:30.
Four marina employees were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The boat is just behind Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant between Docks B and C.
No other injuries were reported and a cause of the flames is under investigation.