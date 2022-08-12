4 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least four people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials.

Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Jake Denton

Images from the scene show a heavy fire crew presence outside of the Ireland's Four Courts Irish pub. The pub posted on Twitter asking everyone to keep the victims of the crash in their prayers.

The crash caused a structure fire, but it was put out a short time later.

FOX 5 obtained video from above the scene showing a heavy amount of smoke coming from the area.

According to Arlington Fire and EMS, four patients were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. They say additional patients are also being treated at the scene, but did not specify how many.

Authorities have not indicted what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.