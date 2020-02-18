4 injured in Northeast Philadelphia house fire; elderly woman, man critical

article

Four people have been injured, two of them critically, following a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia.

The flames broke out at a two-story home on the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An 82-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were airlifted to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were hospitalized in stable condition.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

