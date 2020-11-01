4 injured in overnight shooting in Atlantic City, police say

article

Authorities in Atlantic County are investigating an early morning shooting that sent four people to the hospital.

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of Artic and Iowa Avenues just before 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire.

Investigators say four people were shot and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center by police. There is no word on the victims' condition at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest