4 kids injured on SEPTA bus following argument with unidentified shooter

The Brief Four kids were struck by gunfire following an argument while on a SEPTA bus. Philadelphia police and SEPTA Detectives are working together to determine who the shooter is.



Several kids were riding a SEPTA and became involved in an argument with an unidentified person on the bus. That person then fired a gun at the kids, hitting three of them and grazing a third. Philadelphia police and SEPTA Detectives are investigating.

What we know:

Officials with SEPTA said a group of kids were on a Route 15 bus Saturday evening, a little after 6:15, near 33rd and Girard Avenue.

An argument broke out among the juveniles and an unidentified person on the bus. That person then fired a gun at the group.

Two people in the group were hit by the gunfire and a third suffered a graze wound.

The three hit by bullets were taken to a Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and treated for their non-life threatening injuries. The fourth person with the graze wound was treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

No details have been released regarding the suspect, except to say that person got away.

No details have been released regarding the ages of the victims, other than they are juveniles.

Philadelphia police and SEPTA Detectives are reviewing surveillance video to determine the identity of the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).