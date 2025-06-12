Vandals smash car windows in same Fairmount neighborhood as in 2024

The Brief Philadelphia police say someone smashed car windows between Wednesday night and Thursday morning on several streets in Fairmount. Residents sealed windows with plastic while looking into making repairs. Police are asking residents to check home security cameras for anything that could help the investigation.



Destruction in Fairmount as police investigate rash of car break-ins and vandalism reports and neighbors are frustrated as this isn’t the first time the neighborhood has been hit by vandals.

What we know:

The Philadelphia police say between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11th, and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 12th, multiple vehicles parked along the 2100 block of Brown Street were vandalized and ransacked. Several car windows were reported broken, and items inside the vehicles were rummaged through. Investigators say at this time no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have witnessed this activity, has relevant information, or whose vehicle was affected is urged to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or dial 911.

What they're saying:

"It's not just here. It will be a whole block around here. It will be a block around the corner," said Kristin Coffan. She and her precious pup, PJ, were out in their Fairmount neighborhood Thursday evening having a flashback from this time last year.

"Like, oh gosh, I guess it's summer again because here are the smashed windows," she said. She is talking about car after car on Brown Street between 22nd and 21st Streets with windows broken by vandals. It happened to her loved one last year.

"My partner's car was parked in the school parking lot last year and came out and had the windows smashed along with two other cars in the parking lot," said Coffan.

Related article

FOX 29 reporter Shawnette Wilson and her photographer found others this go round on Parrish between 22nd and 23rd and a resident posted about it on the Nextdoor app stating, "Around 3:30 this morning six cars had windows smashed on Brown Street between Corinthian Avenue and 23rd."

The post stated that a police officer came out to take a report.

"I don't know when it's happening or how it's happening, who is doing it," said Harry Weckel.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

He and his sister Hanna question how this can continue to happen. Hanna does not have a car but recently used his to go back and forth while cat-sitting for him.

"It's easier to get over to his place with a car. And I parked it in the neighborhood and I live around here, so I have seen cars getting broken into and I was really nervous that when I had his car, I was gonna come out with a smashed window," she said.

It is a time and financial inconvenience no one wants.

"We had to get the window repaired that same day, so finding like where to get the window repaired because you can't really drive with it broken. And then you have to clean out your car such that you can actually sit in the seat and have it drivable," said Coffan.