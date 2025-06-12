Triple shooting in North Philly leaves man critical: police

article

An investigation is underway after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

At around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of North 5th Street for the report of a triple shooting.

Upon arrival, they found that three men had sustained gunshot wounds.

The first victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported by private vehicle to Episcopal Hospital in stable condition.

The second victim was shot in the head and was taken to Episcopal Hospital by private vehicle and listed in critical condition.

Both men were later transported to Temple Hospital.

The third victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Temple University Hospital by police. He is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no motive has been determined.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group (SIG).