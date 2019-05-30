4 new 'Harry Potter' eBooks revolving around Hogwarts classes will soon be released online

In case you haven’t had your fill of “Harry Potter,” four new eBooks revolving around the Wizarding World will be coming to an eReader or tablet near you.

Pottermore Publishing, J.K. Rowling’s digital publishing company, announced it will be releasing four short-form stories focusing on the classes taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – so get your wands ready.

The books are part of a collection called “Harry Potter: A Journey Through…” and were inspired by the 2017 British Library exhibition and its companion books, “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” and “Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic.”

The eBooks were adapted from the audiobook version of “Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic,” according to Pottermore Publishing. That audiobook, which came out in 2018, featured expanded interviews with exhibition curators and was narrated by “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer.

Each book will feature line drawings by London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason as well as feature notes, manuscript pages and sketches previously seen in “A History of Magic.”

The first pair of books – “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts” and “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology” – will come out on June 27.

The other two books – “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy” and “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures” – will come out at a later date that Pottermore Publishing did not provide. None of these books are written by J.K. Rowling, according to Pottermore.

The books are available for pre-order on Amazon in the U.S. and U.K., Apple and Kobo. They will be in English, French, Italian and German. Other languages will become available at a later date.