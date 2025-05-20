Philadelphia election results: Krasner secures democratic primary win over Pat Dugan in DA race

The Brief District Attorney Larry Krasner defeated Pat Dugan in Philadelphia's democratic primary election on Tuesday night. Krasner credited declining homicide numbers in Philadelphia and criminal justice reform for earning a third primary win. Republicans did not back a candidate in the primary election.



Incumbent Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner won the democratic primary election on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Krasner, 64, defeated former Philadelphia municipal judge and military veteran Patrick Dugan on the democratic ticket.

A win for Krasner all but ensures his third term after Philadelphia Republicans failed to throw their support behind a candidate for the first time in decades.

What we know:

Larry Krasner is poised for his third term as Philadelphia's District Attorney, defeating democratic challenger and former city judge Patrick Dugan.

The Associated Press called the race for Krasner with 60% of the vote with 38% reported after polls closed in Philadelphia at 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Republicans failed to back a candidate for the first time in decades, which all but ensures Krasner will remain the city's top prosecutor.

Dugan, a former municipal judge and military veteran, was considered to be the toughest competition Krasner has opposed in the two previous election cycles.

What they're saying:

Krasner spoke to reporters in Center City on election night and all but claimed victory for the third time after the Associated Press called the race.

"I think in Kansas City they would like to call it a threepeat," said Krasner, giving a nod to the Eagles Super Bowl win. "But in Philly, we do call it a threepeat!"

Krasner praised donors that were "much smaller than the other side," claiming that his campaign's total donations were 1/5 of those that Dugan received.

"You can not just buy elections," Krasner said.

Often criticized for being soft on crime, Krasner touted declining homicide numbers in Philadelphia as a sign that his work as the city's top prosecutor is working.

"We have learned justice makes us safer," Krasner said. "That's actually how it goes when you try to do things with integrity, when you still accept that science applies in this world, when you believe in the potential of individuals to change or to avoid crime in the first place."

While no Republican appeared on Tuesday's ballot, Krasner shared a message for any would-be challenger who emerges before Election Day.

"If it should turn out that I have a Republican opponent…I have a question for that opponent and his rich friends from far away, and that question is: Which part don't you like? The safety or the fairness," Krasner said.

The other side:

Dugan spoke to supporters briefly on Tuesday night and did not concede the election.

"I feel optimistic," Dugan said. "I feel confident we did everything we possibly could to bring a new vision to the district attorney's office of Philadelphia."

With his wife standing at his side, Dugan said he ran for district attorney because he believes "the city needs to be much safer than it has been."

"I care about the city as a lifelong Philadelphian," he said "I want my grandbabies to feel safe, I want the citizens of Philadelphia's children to feel safe."

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia voters also cast their ballots in other municipal races:

Incumbent City Controller Christy Brady (Democrat) is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Ari Patrinos is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Judges on the Court of Common Pleas and the Municipal Court.

Candidates for the Pennsylvania Superior Court and Commonwealth Court.

Three questions also appeared on Tuesday's ballot: