4 sought in shooting that left 21-year-old woman dead in Kensington

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate four suspects in the murder of a young woman late last month in Kensington.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. back on June 28 in the area of 200 East Cambria Street.

Officers responded to the scene after the shooting and found 21-year-old Iranae Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Monday, police released video showing four suspects, including three young Black females and a young Black male. Police believe all four suspects are in their early 20s.

Police say the suspects were traveling in a silver Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows with a Pennsylvania tag reading LRW-5401.

As is the case with every homicide in the city, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

