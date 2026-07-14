Delco’s Kevin McGonigle plays in MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park

The Brief Kevin McGonigle, a 21-year-old Detroit Tigers rookie and Bonner Prendie alum, is back in town for the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Local fans and family gathered in Drexel Hills to celebrate McGonigle's achievements and hometown pride. McGonigle is the youngest Major League All-Star and is playing in front of his family and friends.



Kevin McGonigle, a 21-year-old Detroit Tigers rookie and Bonner Prendie graduate, returned to his hometown for the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, drawing strong support from family, friends and local fans.

Delco fans celebrate McGonigle’s All-Star appearance

What we know:

A large group of Kevin McGonigle supporters gathered at Hanrahan's Irish Pub in Drexel Hills to cheer for him during the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

McGonigle is a Bonner Prendie alum and a rookie star for the Detroit Tigers.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers at bat during the sixth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jody Donahue, a family friend, said, "How exciting is this? It's amazing. It's a great day for all of us. I can't even imagine when Kevin and his family are feeling right now." Donahue added, "The kid worked his whole life for this."

Dr. John Cooke, president of Bonner Prendie High School, said, "I think that's one of the things that makes him so unique. He remembers his roots, goes back to family. I know he hangs out with his high school friends." Cooke continued, "I just knew Kevin was special from the beginning."

Jason Shepherd, McGonigle's Little League coach, said, "My son and a lot of the other local kids around here played with Kevin growing up and this is a dream come true for him and his family and all of us."

Fans at Hanrahan's Irish Pub expressed pride in McGonigle's achievements and his connection to the community.

McGonigle’s journey from Aldan to the All-Star Game

The backstory:

McGonigle grew up in Aldan and was a huge Phillies fan as a child. In November 2022, he committed to Auburn University as an 18-year-old phenom at Bonner Prendie.

He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2023 and is now the youngest Major League All-Star.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 14: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo with his family during the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Mastercard at Independence Mall on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Pho Expand

Tracy McGonigle, Kevin's mom, said, "I started to cry and when he told me he was going to stay at home, I couldn't wait to have all three of my kids under one roof. It was amazing." She later added, "Extremely proud, but even more happy."

Aunt Eileen, McGonigle's aunt, said, "He hit a wiffle ball over our house when he was three years old so we knew he was going to go places right then and there."

McGonigle spoke about his return, saying, "It's hard to put in word- Come back home. Sleep in my childhood bed last night was unbelievable. Just to be here with all these guys, taking in the full experience."

McGonigle wore a suit jacket for the All-Star Red Carpet that had the Bonner Prendie crest on the inside, along with Delco and the All-Star patch.

The All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park brought McGonigle back to his roots, allowing him to play in front of family, friends and his hometown community.

What we don't know:

Details about McGonigle's future plans have not been shared.