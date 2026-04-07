Deadly triple shooting in West Philly under investigation: police

The Brief Police say three people were shot near 60th and Market Streets in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 7. A 20-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times, according to investigators. Officers say the shooting was caught on surveillance video and at least 27 shots were fired.



Police say three adults were shot near 60th and Market streets around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, leaving one woman dead and two others hospitalized.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officers responded to 60th and Market streets for a report of gunfire where they say they found three victims.

Investigators say a 20-year-old woman was shot in the face and throughout her body and was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m.

A 55-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were also shot and taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, according to police.

Officers say the scene had 27 spent shell casings, indicating at least 27 shots were fired by two different semi-automatic weapons.

"The scene consists of 27 spent shell casings, so we know at least 27 shots were fired by two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say multiple shots appear to have come from a semi-automatic rifle.

Surveillance video shows three men in a dark-colored SUV jumping out and firing in the direction of the 20-year-old woman, according to investigators.

Dig deeper:

"You can clearly see the front-seat passenger run up onto the sidewalk…stand over this 20-year-old female as she's laying on the sidewalk…and fire shots from point blank range," said Small.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was carrying a pizza she had just purchased from a nearby shop and was walking alone when she was shot.

Investigators are still working to determine if the other two victims were intended targets or hit by stray gunfire.

Police say the entire shooting was captured on surveillance cameras, which could help in identifying the suspects and understanding what led up to the gunfire.

Police say the Homicide Unit is investigating, and more details will be released as they become available.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victims, a possible motive, or any suspect information at this time.

It is also unclear if the 55-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were intended targets or bystanders.