4 suspects sought for triple shooting in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Three men were struck by gunfire after a shooting erupted on Market Street in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 5900 block of Market Street for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m.
A 24-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the head and body, and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Two other victims, aged 22 and 57, arrived by private vehicle a short time later. They are said to be in stable condition.
Police say four male suspects fled the scene in a Nissan Altima.
What we don't know:
A motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.
Police are looking for the suspected vehicle, along with four suspected shooters.
