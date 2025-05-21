Expand / Collapse search

4 suspects sought for triple shooting in West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 21, 2025 11:35am EDT
Philadelphia
    • A triple shooting in West Philadelphia left three men injured, one critically.
    • Police say four suspects opened fire before fleeing the scene.
    • A motive is still unknown.

PHILADELPHIA - Three men were struck by gunfire after a shooting erupted on Market Street in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Market Street for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the head and body, and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two other victims, aged 22 and 57, arrived by private vehicle a short time later. They are said to be in stable condition.

Police say four male suspects fled the scene in a Nissan Altima.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.

Police are looking for the suspected vehicle, along with four suspected shooters.

