40-year-old man arrested, charged with murder in deadly Camden shooting

article

The Brief A man was arrested for a deadly shooting on Sunday night in Camden. The suspect faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact detectives.



A man from Camden has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Sunday night, according to Camden County officials.

Details of the shooting

What we know:

On Sunday, Oct. 12, just before 9 p.m., officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Baird Boulevard after reports of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a gunshot victim who was later pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital at 9:34 p.m.

The Investigation:

The victim was later identified by police as 32-year-old Joshua Cruz.

Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and Camden County Police Department determined the shooting suspect was 40-year-old Neftalie Sanabria. He was taken into custody on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division.

Sanabria is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Cruz. Sanabria also faces several weapons charges, including unlawful possession and possession for an unlawful purpose.

Sanabria is currently held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.