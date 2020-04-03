45-year-old man missing from Olney since Wednesday

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 45-year-old man who went missing from Olney earlier this week.

Authorities say Luis Baez was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 4500 block of Marwood Street.

Baez is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and blue jeans

Anyone with any information on Luis’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

