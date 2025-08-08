46 year-old-man in critical condition after Wissinoming shooting

article

The Brief A 46-year-old man was shot 3 times in Wissinoming. The man remains in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. No arrests have been made.



A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot three times inside a Wissinoming home.

What we know:

The incident happened on the 6100 block of Vandike Street around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The man was shot twice in his chest and once in the arm. He was found conscious on the first floor of the house and was transported by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition.

Two others were inside the home when police arrived and were taken in for questioning.

The Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case and found 3 shell cases inches away from the victim on the floor of the residence.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Small says the incident did not appear to be a break-in and there were no signs of forced entry.

Police also say to be numerous surveillance cameras near the scene that police will be investigating. No motive has been identified, and no arrests have been made.