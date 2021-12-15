48-year-old man fatally shot in Kensington, police say

article

A 48-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest in Kensington.

Officials said the shooting happened around 9:30 in the evening, on the 1900 block of Kingston Street.

Police found the 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

