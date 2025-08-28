5 arrested in copper wire theft scheme targeting Philadelphia street lights: police

The Brief Five men have been arrested in connection to a slew of copper wire thefts from Philadelphia street lights, police say. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in an ongoing investigation into the thefts that have plagued the city.



Philadelphia police have announced the arrest of five individuals involved in a scheme to steal copper wiring from city street lights, leaving neighborhoods like Fishtown and Port Richmond in the dark.

What we know:

The five suspects were caught in the act, equipped with backpacks and a large trashcan filled with copper wire.

Police recovered 13 bundles of copper wire from the group, valued at approximately $10,000.

This haul represents just a fraction of the copper wiring stolen from street lights across the city, contributing to significant losses and safety concerns.

What they're saying:

"We've had other reports from around the city of copper wire thefts," said Captain Daniel Ginion of Philadelphia Police East Detectives. "The fact they were able to remove the copper from 19 lampposts does raise some concerns."

The thefts have not only affected city lights but also local businesses, such as Il Ghiottone, an Italian restaurant that had its awning and patio lights stolen.

Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla emphasized the need for stricter oversight of scrapyards purchasing stolen copper.

"We have to do a better job of going after scrap yards to make sure they're following the proper laws and procedures," he said.

The city aims to address the quality of life and safety issues caused by the thefts, ensuring neighborhoods are no longer left in the dark.

As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on preventing future thefts and restoring lighting to affected areas.