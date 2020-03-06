5 Bucks County schools closed due to possible exposure to confirmed case of coronavirus

A case of possible exposure to the coronavirus has caused five schools to close in the Central Bucks School District Friday.

Late Thursday evening, state officials alerted the school district of possible exposure of the coronavirus.

"Members of the Central Bucks community were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus that originated in another state," Dr. John Kopicki wrote in an official message.

As a precaution the following schools have been closed to prevent further possible exposure:

Butler Elementary School, Titus Elementary School, Tamanend Middle School, Tohickon Middle School, and Central Bucks South High School are closed.

There are no known or reported cases confirmed but the Superintendent stated that they wanted to close schools to deep clean.

On the Central Bucks School District's website they posted the following message to alert students, parents and staff members:

"Late last evening CBSD was made aware that individuals within the district were exposed to a confirmed case of Coronavirus. After consulting with local and state health authorities, and out of an abundance of caution, CBSD has decided to close 5 schools today, March 6, 2020. Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend will be closed today for students, teachers and staff. Additional information will be posted on CBSD.org."

New Jersey officials sent a memo to schools telling them to have a plan to close suddenly and that homeschooling or teleschooling will count toward mandatory 180 school days a year should a confirmed coronavirus outbreak happen.

New Jersey's state officials identified a second positive coronavirus test on Thursday.

