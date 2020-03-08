2 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County bring Pa. total to 6

article

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced two new cases of presumptive positive COVD-19 in Montgomery County, bringing the state’s total to six cases.

It was announced Sunday afternoon that two adults in Montgomery County were experiencing mild symptoms and were isolated in their homes.

The total nmber of Pennsylvania cases now stands at six.

For more information on coronavirus and what the Pennsylvania Department of Health is doing to combat the outbreak, click here.

