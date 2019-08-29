5 in custody after shots fired at plainclothes officers in North Philadelphia

Five people are in custody after shots were fired at two plainclothes police officers in North Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight, the officers were near Oakdale and Warnock Streets when they heard gunshots.

The officers, who were in plain clothes, turned and saw someone pointing a gun at them, firing shots out of a car.

Police believe that person then ran into a building and barricaded themselves inside. SWAT teams responded to the scene and it took just over an hour for four men and one woman to come out of the building.

All four of them were taken into police custody. No gun was found inside the building after an initial search, but investigators say they plan on continuing the search after obtaining a warrant.

No officers were injured.