5 shot, 1 dead after at least 50 bullets fired inside Kensington business, police say

A quintuple shooting left a Kensington business riddled with bullets Tuesday night, and five men struck by the gunfire, one of them fatally.

Police responded to the garage of a car detail shop on the 3400 block of Rorer Street to find five gunshot victims, all men between the ages of 27 and 39 years old.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds in the face, head and chest.

Four other victims were taken to a local hospital, where three were placed in critical condition and one stable.

At least 50 shots were fired by three masked suspects armed with semi-automatic weapons, according to authorities.

Most of the bullets were found feet from the deceased man, who police believe to be the intended victim.

A motive is unknown at this time, and police don't know if the other victims were also targeted. No arrests have been made.