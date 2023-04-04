Police: Off-duty security guard shot in leg while walking to bus near Fashion District

Authorities say an off-duty security guard at Philadelphia's Fashion District was shot in the leg while walking to a bus stop on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old shooting victim told police that he was walking along the 800 block of Filbert Street around 7:30 when he heard a gunshot and noticed he was struck in the left thigh.

Responding officers from the Philadelphia Police Department drove the victim to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the victim believed the gunshot came from a group of teens or young adults behind him that scattered in different directions.

Investigators are unsure if the victim was the intended target of the shooting or if the bullet was stray.

No arrests have been reported.

While the victim is expected to physically recover, police fear the shooting could have been worse due to the heavy foot traffic that is normally around the Fashion District on pleasant spring nights.