Caught on camera: 2 masked shooters open fire on man during argument in West Oak Lane

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two gunmen connected to a shooting in the West Oak Lane of the city.

According to the Shooting Investigation Group, the shooting occurred on Saturday just after 11 a.m. on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm during an argument with the two masked suspects.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, per police.

Officials say both suspects fled the area on foot.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which appears to show the two suspects who opened fire.