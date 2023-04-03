Police suspect road rage may have played a role in deadly Philadelphia shooting

A man is dead, and a person is in custody after police say a deadly midday shooting that erupted on a South Philadelphia street may have been sparked by road rage.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of Mercy Street around 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found the victim shot multiple times and drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Video from a nearby residence captured two cars speeding down Mercy Street in the wrong direction and abruptly stopping in the middle of the block.

A person exits each car and they begin fighting before they disappear off camera when suddenly several gunshots are heard.

Authorities have not reported any charges or identified the person who was arrested after the incident.