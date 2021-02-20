Overnight violence persists as 5 shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia

article

Five people have been hospitalized after several different overnight shootings in Philadelphia.

The first incident happened at approximately 9:26 p.m. A 39-year-old black male was shot 2 times in the left thigh and 1 time in the left index finger. He walked to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition. The location of the incident is unknown at this time. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Southwest Detectives Division.

In a second shooting incident, a 32-year-old Black male was shot on the 1800 block of East Tioga Street in the Kensington section of the city at approximately 9:50 p.m.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the stomach and was taken by private vehicle to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. He will be taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by private ambulance. A scene was held and no arrest was made. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

At approximately 10:27 p.m. on the 2400 block of 77th avenue on the highway, a 47-year-old Black male was shot twince in the body. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle. He is currently listed in stable condition. A scene was held, but no arrests were made and no weapon has been recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northwest Detectives Division

On the 4900 block of Germantown Avenue in the Germantown section of the city at approximately 1:31 a.m. , a Black male was shot once in the foot. He was taken by private vehicle to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, NJ and is currently listed in stable condition. No scene was located, no arrest made, and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northwest Detectives Division.

Advertisement

The fifth shooting incident happened on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street inside a home at approximately 4:58 A.M., a 34-year-old black male was shot multiple times in the left leg. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police and is currently listed in critical condition. The scene was held, no arrest made, and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northwest Detectives Division.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter