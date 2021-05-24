$516 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Bucks County

article

A Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $516 million was sold in Pennsylvania for the Friday, May 21 drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8, to win a jackpot worth an estimated annuity value of $516 million, or $349.3 million cash, less applicable withholding.

This is the ninth largest Mega Millions® jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.

The 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Road in Levittown, earns a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner of this historic jackpot, and 7-Eleven for selling the big Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket," said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "Thanks to our network of more than 9,600 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, the Lottery is continuing to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter