$5k reward offered for teen suspects in murder of Penn State student in Philadelphia

The Brief Authorities are searching for Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming in the murder of 22-year-old Penn State student Billy Schmidt. Schmidt was shot and killed during an attempted robbery while walking home in South Philadelphia on June 6. A $5k reward has been offered for information leading to their arrests.



Federal agents have offered a $5,000 reward for two 16-year-old boys accused in the deadly shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt, who was killed during a mugging while walking home in Philadelphia last month.

What we know:

Authorities in Philadelphia on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming in the deadly June 6 shooting. Both 16-year-olds are wanted for murder and related offenses, according to prosecutors.

Less than 24-hours later, the U.S. Marshal's Service offered a $5k reward for information leading to the arrest of Smith and Outen-Fleming.

Featured article

Smith, a Wilmington native, is described as 4'10", 110 pounds. He's known to frequent the area of 27th and Reed streets, according to Marshals. Outen-Fleming, also known as Zubair, is 5'6" 145 pounds, and was last seen on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue.

The backstory:

Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed on the 1900 block of Durfor Street, just blocks away from his own home, in what his family says was potentially an armed robbery attempt.

Surveillance video provided to police by neighbors captured the tense moments immediately preceding the gunfire. In the footage, Schmidt can be heard asking for his phone back right before the fatal shots were fired.

Police say the suspects were seen in the area of 20th Street between Ritner and Jackson streets before the shooting, and last seen near 22nd and Porter streets.

One suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with braided hair, wearing a gray "KONFUSED" brand hoodie with skulls and crossbones and a black mask. The second suspect, believed to be the shooter, is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing all black with a camouflage face mask.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The City of Philadelphia offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.