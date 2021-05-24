6 hurt in overnight shootings, stabbings in Philadelphia

article

Six people have been hospitalized overnight after several shootings and stabbings in Philadelphia.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday on the 200 block of North Alden Street, a 16-year-old Black child was stabbed twice in the stomach. The stabbing happened on the highway. He was take to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently listed in stable condition.

On Monday, at approximately 12:03 a.m. police responded to Lankenau Medical Center for reports of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, police leaned the incident occurred on the 300 block of North 61 Street on the highway. A Black male in his 30s was stabbed once in the torso. He was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Also at 12:03 a.m on Monday, police responded to Temple University Hospital for another stabbing victim. This time, the location of the incident is unknown, but police say a 30-year-old Hispanic male was stabbed one time in the cheek. He was taken by private vehicle to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

On Sunday at approximately 10:02 p.m. on the 6400 block of Emlen Street, police responded to reports of a person with a gun on the highway. When they arrived, they found a Black male who had been shot in the stomach and both legs. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.

On Monday at approximately 12:28 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Pratt Street for a report of a shooting victim on the highway. Upon arrival, police discovered a 24-year-old Black man who had been shot one time in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

At approximately 3:04 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 300 block of West Albanus Street for a report of a gunshot victim inside a property. Police found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen when they arrived. Police say the incident occurred on the same highway where he was found. The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrest have been made in any of these incidents, but investigations are underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter