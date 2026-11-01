6 people shot near University of Delaware on Halloween night

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The Brief Six people were shot late Halloween night in an alleyway just steps from the University of Delaware campus in Newark. One witness reported stepping in to help a seriously injured victim who was shot in the stomach, keeping him awake until first responders arrived. Police have not announced any suspects in custody, and are urging anyone with photos or surveillance video of the chaos to contact them immediately.



Six people were shot late Halloween night in an alleyway just steps from the University of Delaware campus.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday off East Main Street, sending crowds of young people fleeing from nearby bars and restaurants.

All six victims were transported to nearby hospitals. While police have not yet released official conditions or identities, witnesses state the victims appear to be around 15 or 16 years old and are likely not university students.

One bystander recounted taking off his shirt to apply pressure to a young victim's stomach wound, holding the teenager's hand to keep him awake until first responders arrived.

"It’s very, very, very upsetting," he said. "I’ve seen deaths before, but this one hit me even harder just because, like this kid, he’s very, very young. He’s not even an adult yet, and he’s got to suffer through that."

What they're saying:

Amid circulating rumors, local establishment Klondike Kate’s issued a statement clarifying that the violence did not take place inside the restaurant or on its property.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed if any suspects are in custody and are urging anyone with surveillance footage, photos, or information about the incident to contact them immediately.