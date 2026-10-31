Delaware State edges Norfolk State at HBCU ‘Battle of the Legends’ in Philadelphia

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The Brief Lincoln Financial Field hosted an HBCU football game between Delaware State and Norfolk State on Saturday. Eagles legends DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick led the teams Delaware State won the close catchup 36-33.



Thousands of fans filled Lincoln Financial Field for a showcase of college football and legacy, as Delaware State faced off against Norfolk State in a rematch branded the HBCU "Battle of the Legends" on Saturday. Eagles legends DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick partnered with the Eagles and the City of Philadelphia to bring Historically Black Colleges and Universities to the NFL stage.

Community impact and city celebration in the stands

What we know:

The game featured DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick, former Eagles teammates, returning to Philadelphia as head coaches for Delaware State and Norfolk State. Both teams compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and are not based in the Philadelphia area. Fans attended in large numbers, with the crowd energized by the opportunity to see both teams and coaches in action at Lincoln Financial Field. The game ended with Delaware State beating Norfolk State 36-33.

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Gametime atmosphere extended beyond football, with fans emphasizing the family-like energy of HBCU events. Kristeena Anthony said, "It’s just such great energy no matter what HBCU you went to. When you’re at an HBCU event and you know you’re an alumni of an HBCU or you have a friend of an HBCU it’s just nothing but a fun, family and friends feeling that you get when you get out here."

What they're saying:

Andrew Swinton, who attended the game, said, "I think it’s pretty cool, especially because neither team is from this actual area, that they came here to put on a show for this area, so the fans and the local area could come out and watch the game."

Jordan Smith, who cheered for Delaware State, said, "Both coaches being from the Eagles and playing for the Eagles I just think it’s a wonderful thing and for it to be the second year for them to come around and do it again, I just think it’s great."

On-the-field highlights and coach involvement

Big picture view:

The game represented more than a sports contest, offering a unique opportunity for young athletes to compete on an NFL field under the guidance of two NFL icons. Both DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick were praised for mentoring players and inspiring the next generation through their leadership roles.

Keyana Smith, who was in attendance, said, "I mean, it means everything that they can come back and help coach at this level, even though they have reached the highest level possible. So, I think obviously they’re mentors. Kids look up to them for that."

Big picture view:

Delaware State Hornets won 36-33.