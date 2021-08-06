6-year-old boy hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand, police say

article

A 6-year-old boy is hospitalized after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand inside a Germantown apartment.

It happened on the 500 block of Manhein Street around 11:35 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

