6-year-old boy hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A 6-year-old boy is hospitalized after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand inside a Germantown apartment.
It happened on the 500 block of Manhein Street around 11:35 a.m. Friday.
According to police, the boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
____
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement