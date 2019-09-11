65-year-old man missing from South Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man reported missing from South Philadelphia.

Nathaniel Kiett, 65, was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Ringgold Street.

Police described Kiett as 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue PUMA sweatshirt and pants.

Kiett reportedly frequents the area of 24th and Dickinson streets

Anyone with any information on Kiett's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.