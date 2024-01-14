66-year-old man critical after corner store shooting in Southwest Philly: police

A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times inside a Southwest Philly corner store Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival at Jerry’s Corner store on Passyunk Avenue at around 3pm, police found a 66-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his left thigh, right chest, and right armpit.

The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he is listed in critical condition.

The scene is being held as police investigate.

No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.