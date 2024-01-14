Expand / Collapse search
66-year-old man critical after flea market shooting in Southwest Philly: police

By FOX 29 STAFF
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man in critical condition after being shot in corner store

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times inside a Passyunk Avenue corner store Sunday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times inside a Southwest Philly flea market Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival at Jerry’s Corner store on Passyunk Avenue at around 3pm, police found a 66-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his left thigh, right chest, and right armpit. 

The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he is listed in critical condition.

The scene is being held as police investigate. 

No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.