7-year-old girl injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Nicetown

The Brief A quadruple shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Niceotwn neighborhood Saturday night. Four people were shot, two of whom was killed. A 7-year-old girl was among the injured victims.



Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two men dead and two others injured, including a 7-year-old girl.

What we know:

Gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. along the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown.

Two men, ages 26 and 29, were killed after both being shot in the head.

A 26-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were also injured during the shooting.

Police say the young girl, who was the daughter of one of the deceased men, was grazed on the side of her head and is said to be in stable condition.

The woman is also stable after being shot in the arm.

What we don't know:

Police are still looking for the shooter, and a motive is still unknown.