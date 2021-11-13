70-year-old woman, infant killed in West Mount Airy fire, authorities say

A fire in West Mount Airy has claimed the lives of two people.

The fire broke out at approximately 8:44 p.m. on the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue.

Authorities say a 70-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a bathroom and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 7-month-old boy was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 7-year-old child was also hurt in the fire but is expected to be okay.

A third child and a mother was rescued by a neighbor.

Approximately 45 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

