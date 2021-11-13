Expand / Collapse search

70-year-old woman, infant killed in West Mount Airy fire, authorities say

FOX 29 Philadelphia

A 70-year-old woman and a young infant were the victims of a fatal fire in West Mount Airy.

PHILADELPHIA - A fire in West Mount Airy has claimed the lives of two people. 

The fire broke out at approximately 8:44 p.m. on the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue. 

Authorities say a 70-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a bathroom and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 7-month-old boy was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

A 7-year-old child was also hurt in the fire but is expected to be okay. 

A third child and a mother was rescued by a neighbor. 

Approximately 45 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

