74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Point Breeze

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered missing person from Point Breeze.

Eddie Shaird, 74, was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of South 22nd Street.

Shaird is described as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and curly gray hair that falls above the ears. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with a blue and red inscription.

Police say Shaird is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and left his home to go the park at South 23rd and Wharton streets.

Anyone with any information on Sharid's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.