76-year-old man struck and killed in Old City

article

A 76-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Old City section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 5:35 p.m. on the 200 block of North Christopher Colombus Boulevard.

The white male victim was walking westbound into the street when he was struck by a burgundy Chevy Impala.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Police believe due to witness account that the Chevy Impala was possibly racing with a white Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene until police arrived and then fled.

An investigation remains underway.

_____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter