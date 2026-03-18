Search intensifies for suspect in deadly shootings of Philadelphia tow truck drivers

The Brief U.S. Marshals are joining the search for a double homicide fugitive in Philadelphia. Najee Williams is accused of fatally shooting two truck drivers. The reward for his arrest and conviction is up to $21,500.



A fugitive wanted for the murders of two Philadelphia tow truck drivers has been on the run for months, and now U.S. Marshals are joining the search.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service of Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that they will join Philadelphia police in the search for Najee Williams, and are offering a $1,500 reward in addition to the department's $20,000 reward.

Investigators believe Williams, 27, was the gunman who claimed the lives of a 20-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and left a young woman hurt.

The first shooting happened in broad daylight just days before Christmas on the 4200 block of Torresdale Avenue. Officers found David Garcia-Morales, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and thigh inside a 2017 Ford F-450 towing vehicle.

Just weeks later, investigators say 25-year-old Aaron Whitfield and a 20-year-old woman were shot on the 2100 block of Knorr Street. Whitfield was found shot in his tow truck and pronounced dead. The young woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

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Dig deeper:

Williams is reportedly the owner of another towing company, NKW Towing and Recovery, LLC, according to police, who say a territory dispute is being investigated as a possible motive.

"We have some predatory tow truck drivers operating in the city of Philadelphia. I’m here to tell you now, there’s no area they own in the city of Philadelphia," said Inspector Ernest Ransom.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charges against Williams, including murder, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses.

"Williams is considered armed and dangerous," Philly police said. "Members of the public are cautioned not to approach him."