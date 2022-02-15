76ers to introduce James Harden, Paul Millsap Tuesday

article

The Philadelphia 76ers will formally introduce James Harden to the media and fans on Tuesday.

The team will be hosting an introductory press conference at their Camden, New Jersey training complex at noon to introduce Harden and veteran forward Paul Millsap.

Both players were acquired ahead of last week’s trade deadline in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to the Nets.

You can watch their introductory press conference live on FOX 29 and FOX29.com.

While Curry and Drummond made their Nets debut on Monday night – with Simmons in attendance on the bench – Harden is not expected to take the court for the Sixers until after the upcoming All-Star break.

The Sixers are still eager to test out the partnership between Harden, a 32-year-old former MVP, and Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are getting an MVP-worthy year out of Embiid, and team President Daryl Morey — who was in the front office with Houston when Harden played for the Rockets — made the deadline deal to ensure the Sixers have plenty for the championship push.

Embiid leads the league in scoring with 29.4 points and has scored at least 25 points in 30 straight games. The pressure was on in Philly not to waste a season of his prime.

Morey made the trade while holding on to Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle, two young core players the Sixers believe can help snag them the top spot in the East.

Simmons did not play this season for the Sixers in the wake of a trade demand centered largely around hurt feelings coming off last season’s playoff loss. Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with Philadelphia, which drafted him out of LSU, where he played only one season.

His defining moment as a Sixer came when he passed up a wide-open dunk against Atlanta in the second round of last year’s playoffs that would have tied the game late in Game 7.

The end of Simmons' time in Philly came down to this: He was stung by comments made by coach Doc Rivers and Embiid in the aftermath of the Game 7 loss and how he shouldered the blame for the Sixers’ playoff woes.

His refusal to shoot beyond 15 feet — he is a 5-of-34 career 3-point shooter — and his postseason failures at the free-throw line have seemingly outweighed his playmaking ability and a spot last season on the All-Defensive first team.

Simmons made a surprise return to the Sixers shortly before the season opened, but was promptly kicked out of practice and suspended for one game. The punishment didn’t matter; the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft had no intention of ever playing. He later cited mental health concerns.

Now Simmons gets a fresh start with a team that hopes to accentuate his strengths.

Harden, who has been dealing with lingering hamstring issues, has averaged 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists over his career with Brooklyn, Houston and Oklahoma City.

The Sixers will face the Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

