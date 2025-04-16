77-year-old rideshare driver killed in double shooting outside Philly hookah bar

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Center City early Wednesday morning. Two men were shot outside a hookah bar, then found in a vehicle around the corner. A 77-year-old was killed, and a 22-year-old was critically injured.



One man is dead, and another is fighting for his life after gunfire erupted on the streets of Philadelphia's Center City early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A 77-year-old man, believed to be a ride-share driver, was found shot in the head lying on the ground outside a vehicle on 17th and Chestnut streets around 2:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, a 22-year-old, was found shot several times in the back of the vehicle, and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened around the corner on 18th Street when the 22-year-old got into a physical altercation outside Byblos Hookah Bar.

The 77-year-old tried to drive away, but crashed into a pole about a block away, where both victims were found.

What we don't know:

The motive and any possible suspect descriptions are still unknown.

However, police believe the shooting was targeted, and that the suspects fled in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with possible Massachusetts plates.

The shooting was caught on video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.