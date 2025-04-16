77-year-old rideshare driver killed in double shooting outside Philly hookah bar
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead, and another is fighting for his life after gunfire erupted on the streets of Philadelphia's Center City early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
A 77-year-old man, believed to be a ride-share driver, was found shot in the head lying on the ground outside a vehicle on 17th and Chestnut streets around 2:30 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man, a 22-year-old, was found shot several times in the back of the vehicle, and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooting happened around the corner on 18th Street when the 22-year-old got into a physical altercation outside Byblos Hookah Bar.
The 77-year-old tried to drive away, but crashed into a pole about a block away, where both victims were found.
What we don't know:
The motive and any possible suspect descriptions are still unknown.
However, police believe the shooting was targeted, and that the suspects fled in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with possible Massachusetts plates.
The shooting was caught on video surveillance in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.