77-year-old man found shot to death inside North Philadelphia home, police say

A man has been found shot to death inside a North Philadelphia home Wednesday.

Police were called to the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue at approximately 12:06 p.m.

Inside the home, they found a 77-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

An investigation into the shooting remains underway.

