77-year-old woman killed after hit-and-run in West Philly; suspect sought: police

Philadelphia police are searching for a black Infiniti with front-end damage they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in West Philly Friday.

What we know:

On Friday at around 5:20 p.m., Phily police say a fatal auto-versus-pedestrian crash occurred at 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

According to preliminary investigation, police say a black Infiniti with a Delaware paper tag was traveling eastbound on Lancaster Avenue when it struck a 77-year-old pedestrian.

They say the vehicle then reversed down Lancaster Avenue and fled south, where the driver dropped off a female passenger at a pizza shop near 56th Street and Girard Avenue.

The victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

The striking vehicle is described as a black Infiniti with front-end damage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call 911.