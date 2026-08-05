Wilmington council weighs veto override on water shutoff ban for vulnerable residents

The Brief Wilmington City Council members and residents are pushing to override Mayor John Carney's veto on a bill that would stop water shutoffs for vulnerable residents. The proposed ordinance would protect seniors, people with disabilities and families with young children from losing water service. The council will attempt a veto override during tomorrow night’s meeting, but 9 votes are needed.



Wilmington City Council members and residents are calling for an override of Mayor John Carney's veto of legislation that would prohibit water shutoffs for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, according to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

Push to protect vulnerable residents from water shutoffs

What we know:

The proposed ordinance would stop water shutoffs for qualifying households, including senior citizens, people with disabilities and children under 5, according to supporters. The measure would apply to lower-income households that meet income guidelines.

Supporters say access to clean, running water is a basic necessity and argue that no senior citizen, young child or person with a disability should lose access because they cannot afford their bill.

"This isn’t simply about water. It’s about dignity, it’s about public health. It’s about whether a child has water to bathe before going to school, whether a senior has water to take with medications whether a family has the basic necessities every human being deserves," said Shané Darby, Wilmington City Council member.

Some supporters say that water shutoffs can have serious consequences. "A shut-off can lead to bigger problems that goes well beyond having access to water. It can lead to an eviction it can lead to homelessness," said Tony Sierzega, Community Legal Aid Society Inc.

Mayor John Carney’s veto and city’s response

Mayor John Carney vetoed the measure, saying the proposal is compassionate but unsustainable. The city administration says Wilmington currently has more than $12 million in unpaid water bills and that shutoffs are used only as a last resort after months of notices and opportunities to work out payment plans. Less than 60 shutoffs were ordered, according to the administration.

In his veto letter, Carney said, "Wilmington has worked hard to strike a balance between supporting residents and ensuring the financial health of our public utilities." He argued that exempting certain households from water shutoffs removes the city’s ability to collect overdue utility bills and could encourage non-payment.

Council supporters say this is not about avoiding payment, but about making sure vulnerable residents are not left without one of life’s most essential services.

"I think we can do it for the grandmother the person with a disability, the family with children under 5. We can do it. This is not a financial question. This is a question of will," said Christian Willaur, Wilmington Council member.

The council will attempt to override the mayor’s veto during tomorrow night’s City Council meeting. Seven members voted for the original measure, but a veto override requires 9 votes.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the City Council will secure the nine votes needed to override the mayor’s veto during tomorrow night’s meeting.