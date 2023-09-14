8 juveniles arrested after fight inside Abigton Senior High School, officials say

article

A fight at Abington Senior High School resulted in the arrests of eight juveniles.

The fight broke out inside the school building Thursday morning, about 11:30, officials said.

Eight juveniles were arrested and charged with riot and simple assault.

The fight was brought under control by a school resource officer, school personnel and school security. Authorities said they quickly responded to the fight and saw it to the conclusion.

Abington police are continuing the investigation, in coordination with the district, and say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Police report there were no serious injuries.