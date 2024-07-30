8 members of Philly gang ‘Omerta’ indicted on racketeering charges: officials

Eight members and associates of the Philadelphia gang ‘Omerta’ have been indicted on federal racketeering and related charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Tuesday that the indictment charges of the eight gang members and associates were unsealed.

The charges include racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit counterfeiting, and mail and wire fraud.

The following are the names of the defendants charged in the nine-count indictment:

Jahlil Williams, 25, aka "Bill," "25th Street Bill," "Kill Bill," Rakiem Savage, 26, aka "Roc," "Fat Roc," "roc30st_," Kyair Garnett, 23, aka "Ky Jefe," "Jefe," Haneef Roberson, 23, aka "Haneef Robinson-Tucker," "Neef," "Black Neef," "BlackNeef25st," Biheis Moore, 24, aka "Heis," "Klay," "klay_30st," "heis.30st," Rakiem King, 25, aka "Cat," "Hellcat," "Hellcat30st," Ward Roberts, 25, aka "Rob," "YoungWard25," Harry Draper, 46, aka "Coach," "Unk,"

Per the indictment, the defendants were allegedly part of a racketeering enterprise or gang, that was engaged in murder, murder for hire, shootings, firearm possession, counterfeiting, money laundering, illegal gambling, robbery, drug trafficking and mail and wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief payments.

Officials say the conspiracy spanned from 2018 to 2023. During that time, members engaged in multiple acts of violence and fraud to enrich their enterprise, protect their gang territory and their reputation.

The Omerta organization is based in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood of Philadelphia, and is also closely aligned with another, larger Philadelphia gang named "Zoo Gang."

They say the gang used social media, music, and music videos to help its members, promote their identity and image, recruit new members, brag about their own violent acts, and insult rival gangs and gang members.

In September 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says gang members murdered a man that officials referred to as C.J. in their report, and shot two other women in a murder-for-hire gone wrong.

Then, in November 2021, officials say gang members murdered 14-year-old S.J. on a street corner in broad daylight because they felt he had either mocked their gang or was related to someone who killed one of their gang members.

At least two other shootings that Omerta members committed during the course of the conspiracy to protect their territory, as well as plans to commit murder for hire, were also listed in the indictment.

Officials say Omerta members committed over $1.5 million worth of counterfeiting by visiting stores throughout Pennsylvania and up and down the eastern seaboard to illegally change counterfeit currency for U.S. currency in order to fund Omerta.

In addition, the Attorney’s Office says members of the gang filed fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications, receiving a total of over $443,000 to fund their illegal enterprise.

If convicted, some defendants face a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, while others face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.